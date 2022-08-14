Bonded Finance (BOND) Trading 9.7% Higher This Week

Bonded Finance (BOND) traded 1,050.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 14th. One Bonded Finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.0192 or 0.00000051 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bonded Finance has a total market capitalization of $7.36 million and $2,027.00 worth of Bonded Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bonded Finance has traded up 9.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bonded Finance alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24,325.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004111 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004111 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004108 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004140 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002102 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.90 or 0.00127048 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00036138 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.72 or 0.00064642 BTC.

Bonded Finance Profile

Bonded Finance is a coin. It launched on September 7th, 2020. Bonded Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 384,149,391 coins. The official website for Bonded Finance is bonded.finance/#firstsec. Bonded Finance’s official Twitter account is @Bondedfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bonded Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “BarnBridge is a risk tokenizing protocol. It allows hedging yield sensitivity and price volatility. BarnBridge does this by accessing debt pools on other DeFi protocols, and transforming single pools into multiple assets with varying risk/return characteristics. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bonded Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bonded Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bonded Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bonded Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bonded Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.