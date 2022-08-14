Boson Protocol Market Capitalization Tops $35.21 Million (BOSON)

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 13th. One Boson Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.39 or 0.00001587 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Boson Protocol has traded 7.5% higher against the dollar. Boson Protocol has a total market cap of $35.21 million and approximately $3.89 million worth of Boson Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Boson Protocol

Boson Protocol (CRYPTO:BOSON) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Boson Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 90,257,688 coins. Boson Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BosonProtocol.

Buying and Selling Boson Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “BosonCoin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency using the X11 hashing algorithm. BosonCoin is named after the Boson, a subatomic particle, such as a photon, that has zero or integral spin and follows the statistical description given by S. N. Bose and Einstein. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boson Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Boson Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Boson Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

