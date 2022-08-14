Boston Partners Cuts Position in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Boston Partners cut its stake in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 373,002 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned about 0.57% of Werner Enterprises worth $15,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Werner Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Werner Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth $91,000. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in Werner Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Werner Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth $238,000. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WERN. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Werner Enterprises to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Werner Enterprises in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Werner Enterprises from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Werner Enterprises from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Werner Enterprises from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Werner Enterprises has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Werner Enterprises Stock Performance

Werner Enterprises Announces Dividend

Shares of WERN stock opened at $43.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.29 and a 52-week high of $48.79.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.90%.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments.

