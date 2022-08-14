Boston Partners Grows Position in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Boston Partners lifted its stake in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 166,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,934 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.31% of Korn Ferry worth $10,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,547,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $117,211,000 after buying an additional 84,445 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Korn Ferry by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,020,441 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,278,000 after purchasing an additional 56,091 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Korn Ferry by 22.3% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 683,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,380,000 after purchasing an additional 124,790 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Korn Ferry by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 551,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,730,000 after purchasing an additional 31,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Korn Ferry by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 516,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,130,000 after purchasing an additional 59,297 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Korn Ferry alerts:

Korn Ferry Trading Up 1.5 %

KFY stock opened at $65.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Korn Ferry has a twelve month low of $51.08 and a twelve month high of $84.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.58.

Korn Ferry Increases Dividend

Korn Ferry ( NYSE:KFY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.18. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The business had revenue of $721.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $681.98 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Korn Ferry will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 5th. This is a boost from Korn Ferry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on KFY shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $90.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

About Korn Ferry

(Get Rating)

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Korn Ferry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korn Ferry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.