Boston Partners Grows Position in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 215,557 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 286 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $19,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Wintrust Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Wintrust Financial by 31.8% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 730 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Wintrust Financial by 949.5% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,060 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in Wintrust Financial during the first quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 4th quarter worth $249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial Stock Performance

Shares of WTFC opened at $89.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Wintrust Financial Co. has a one year low of $69.75 and a one year high of $105.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $83.06 and a 200 day moving average of $89.13.

Wintrust Financial Announces Dividend

Wintrust Financial ( NASDAQ:WTFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.21). Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 22.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on WTFC. Raymond James reduced their target price on Wintrust Financial from $130.00 to $111.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Wintrust Financial to $100.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Wintrust Financial from $109.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Wintrust Financial from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Wintrust Financial from $104.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Wintrust Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.38.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

