Boston Partners Has $7.40 Million Position in Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV)

Boston Partners lowered its holdings in shares of Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 138,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 608 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned about 0.90% of Carriage Services worth $7,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 20,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 3,666 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 210.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 5,128 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 5,643 shares in the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 15,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 74.2% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 40,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 17,290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CSV shares. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Carriage Services from $76.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Barrington Research reduced their price target on shares of Carriage Services from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Carriage Services Stock Up 4.8 %

In other news, SVP Shawn R. Phillips acquired 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.31 per share, with a total value of $39,456.50. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 106,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,637,511.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, COO Carlos R. Quezada acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.33 per share, with a total value of $54,495.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 8,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,673.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Shawn R. Phillips acquired 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.31 per share, with a total value of $39,456.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 106,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,637,511.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders bought 4,150 shares of company stock valued at $150,847. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CSV opened at $39.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.05. The company has a market cap of $585.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67. Carriage Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.22 and a 12-month high of $66.33.

Carriage Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.1125 per share. This is a boost from Carriage Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. Carriage Services’s payout ratio is currently 14.20%.

Carriage Services Company Profile

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment engages in the provision of consultation, funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services, and transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; and sale of burial and cremation services, and related merchandise, such as caskets and urns.

