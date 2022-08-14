Boston Partners Raises Stock Holdings in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Boston Partners lifted its holdings in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 742,064 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 79,782 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.45% of H&R Block worth $19,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of H&R Block in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 250.0% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of H&R Block in the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in H&R Block in the fourth quarter worth approximately $113,000. 86.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get H&R Block alerts:

H&R Block Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:HRB opened at $45.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03. The stock has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.22 and its 200 day moving average is $30.65. H&R Block, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.08 and a 52-week high of $45.87.

H&R Block Increases Dividend

H&R Block ( NYSE:HRB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $994.77 million. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 2,398.97% and a net margin of 15.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. This is a boost from H&R Block’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.21%.

H&R Block announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 17.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HRB shares. Barrington Research increased their price objective on H&R Block from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on H&R Block from $20.00 to $22.60 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

About H&R Block

(Get Rating)

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.