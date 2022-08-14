Boston Partners Sells 1,032 Shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Boston Partners trimmed its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 689,261 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,032 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $11,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Robotti Robert boosted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 106,686 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,701,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 73.6% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,462 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,887 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 40,200 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AEO shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $16.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Cowen downgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $25.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Eagle Outfitters has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Shares of AEO stock opened at $12.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 7.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.30. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.82 and a 12-month high of $34.22.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The apparel retailer reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.08). American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 28.05% and a net margin of 7.07%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.60%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.62%.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, Director Noel Joseph Spiegel bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.65 per share, with a total value of $116,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,500. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 31,932 shares of company stock valued at $379,435. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

