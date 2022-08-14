Boston Partners Sells 30,757 Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Boston Partners reduced its position in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 618,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 30,757 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in AES were worth $15,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of AES by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 69,975,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,700,403,000 after buying an additional 7,233,542 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in AES by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 55,815,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,356,319,000 after purchasing an additional 3,412,942 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in AES by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,182,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $295,241,000 after purchasing an additional 248,558 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in AES by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,757,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $261,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Southpoint Capital Advisors LP raised its stake in AES by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 10,000,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $243,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700,000 shares during the last quarter. 92.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AES opened at $24.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.16. The AES Co. has a twelve month low of $18.62 and a twelve month high of $26.52. The firm has a market cap of $16.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.91, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.97.

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. AES had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a positive return on equity of 32.93%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The AES Co. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a $0.158 dividend. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. AES’s payout ratio is -108.62%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AES shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of AES from $29.00 to $28.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of AES from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of AES in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of AES from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.42.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

