Boston Partners Sells 36,162 Shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Boston Partners lessened its stake in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) by 27.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,162 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Ingredion were worth $8,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Ingredion by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,332,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,779,000 after buying an additional 316,030 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ingredion by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,261,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,887,000 after purchasing an additional 138,087 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its stake in Ingredion by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,226,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,893,000 after purchasing an additional 37,659 shares during the last quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P boosted its stake in Ingredion by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 1,145,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,673,000 after purchasing an additional 123,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ingredion by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 818,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,344,000 after purchasing an additional 21,162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. TheStreet upgraded Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ingredion presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.00.

In other news, VP Valdirene Bastos-Evans sold 1,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.52, for a total value of $167,448.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $630,710. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

INGR stock opened at $93.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.76. Ingredion Incorporated has a 1 year low of $81.25 and a 1 year high of $101.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $88.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.75.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 6.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ingredion Incorporated will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.35%.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia-Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

