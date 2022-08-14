Boston Partners Sells 476,476 Shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

Boston Partners lessened its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) by 54.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 392,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 476,476 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned 0.53% of Mr. Cooper Group worth $17,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 5.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mr. Cooper Group

In other news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 46,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.32, for a total value of $1,762,720.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 654,767 shares in the company, valued at $25,090,671.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 138,000 shares of company stock worth $5,566,000 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Mr. Cooper Group Trading Up 1.6 %

COOP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Mr. Cooper Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.25.

NASDAQ:COOP opened at $46.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.49. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.81 and a 12 month high of $52.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.56 and its 200 day moving average is $43.53.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.15. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 39.35%. The business had revenue of $599.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.70 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

Further Reading

