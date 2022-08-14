Boston Partners Sells 521,660 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Boston Partners lessened its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) by 92.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,714 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 521,660 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned 0.07% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $6,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 15,277 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 422 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,523 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,325 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 347 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

JAZZ has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group cut their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $194.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen increased their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $197.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.69.

NASDAQ:JAZZ opened at $157.08 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $153.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.44. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a twelve month low of $117.64 and a twelve month high of $169.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Samantha Pearce sold 8,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,315,485.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,752,895. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Samantha Pearce sold 8,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,315,485.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,752,895. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Neena M. Patil sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.15, for a total value of $152,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,807,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,093 shares of company stock valued at $7,436,900 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

