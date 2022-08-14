Bottos Tops One Day Trading Volume of $23,588.00 (BTO)

Bottos (BTO) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. Bottos has a total market capitalization of $306,448.18 and approximately $23,588.00 worth of Bottos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bottos has traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Bottos coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Bottos

Bottos (BTO) is a coin. Bottos’ official Twitter account is @bottos_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bottos’ official message board is medium.com/bottos. Bottos’ official website is www.bottos.org.

Bottos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bottos is an Ethereum-based AI data sharing network. BTO is an ERC20 token powering Bottos' network. “

