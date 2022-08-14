Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) Rating Lowered to Sector Perform Under Weight at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Get Rating) from an outperfrom under weight rating to a sector perform under weight rating in a research report report published on Wednesday. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Boyd Group Services’ FY2022 earnings at $2.80 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.78 EPS.

BYD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$195.00 to C$220.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$200.00 to C$215.00 in a research report on Thursday. ATB Capital raised their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$230.00 to C$250.00 in a research report on Thursday. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$156.00 to C$194.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Boyd Group Services from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$150.00 to C$210.00 in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$217.86.

Boyd Group Services Stock Up 1.9 %

Boyd Group Services stock opened at C$193.00 on Wednesday. Boyd Group Services has a 1-year low of C$117.48 and a 1-year high of C$267.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 185.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$146.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$155.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.27.

Boyd Group Services Announces Dividend

Boyd Group Services ( TSE:BYD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$705.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$664.95 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Boyd Group Services will post 5.5707546 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.144 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Boyd Group Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.51%.

Boyd Group Services Company Profile

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

