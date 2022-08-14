Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BXBLY) Short Interest Update

Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BXBLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 39,200 shares, an increase of 27.7% from the July 15th total of 30,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 82,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Brambles from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st.

Get Brambles alerts:

Brambles Price Performance

BXBLY stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $16.55. The company had a trading volume of 13,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,845. Brambles has a 1 year low of $13.11 and a 1 year high of $19.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.50 and its 200 day moving average is $14.97.

Brambles Company Profile

Brambles Ltd. engages in the provision of supply chain support services and information management solutions. It operates through the following segments: CHEP Americas, CHEP EMEA, CHEP Asia-Pacific, IFCO, and Corporate. The CHEP Americas segment comprises the North America and Latin America. The CHEP EMEA segment includes the Europe, Middle East, Africa and India.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Brambles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brambles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.