Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stake Boosted by Wealth Alliance

Wealth Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,289 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in Broadcom in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Broadcom by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 44 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. 81.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $558.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $462.66 and a 1 year high of $677.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $515.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $561.36. The firm has a market cap of $225.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.08.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.88 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.91 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.76% and a return on equity of 56.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $4.10 per share. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 81.31%.

Broadcom declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 26th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AVGO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America decreased their price target on Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Mizuho increased their price target on Broadcom from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com raised Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Broadcom from $700.00 to $635.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Broadcom from $720.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $680.46.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

