Brokerages Set Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Target Price at $40.17

Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.17.

Several research firms have commented on EBKDY. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Erste Group Bank from €34.00 ($34.69) to €32.00 ($32.65) in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Erste Group Bank from €44.00 ($44.90) to €38.00 ($38.78) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Erste Group Bank from €45.00 ($45.92) to €38.00 ($38.78) in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. BNP Paribas raised Erste Group Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Erste Group Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Get Erste Group Bank alerts:

Erste Group Bank Price Performance

Shares of EBKDY opened at $12.87 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.43. Erste Group Bank has a 1 year low of $11.33 and a 1 year high of $25.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.39.

Erste Group Bank Increases Dividend

Erste Group Bank Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.5604 per share. This is a positive change from Erste Group Bank’s previous dividend of $0.30. This represents a dividend yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. Erste Group Bank’s payout ratio is currently 23.27%.

(Get Rating)

Erste Group Bank AG provides a range of banking and other financial services to retail, corporate, real estate, and public sector customers in Austria, Central and Eastern Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management & Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Erste Group Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Erste Group Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.