Brokerages Set Getlink SE (OTCMKTS:GRPTF) Target Price at $16.28

Posted by on Aug 14th, 2022

Shares of Getlink SE (OTCMKTS:GRPTFGet Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.90.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GRPTF shares. HSBC cut Getlink from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Getlink from €17.00 ($17.35) to €17.50 ($17.86) in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Getlink from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Getlink from €10.50 ($10.71) to €13.00 ($13.27) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Getlink from €15.50 ($15.82) to €19.10 ($19.49) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th.

Getlink Stock Performance

GRPTF opened at $19.56 on Friday. Getlink has a one year low of $14.92 and a one year high of $19.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.37.

About Getlink

(Get Rating)

Getlink SE engages in the design, finance, construction, and operation of fixed link infrastructure and transport system. The company operates through three segments: Eurotunnel, Europorte, and ElecLink. The Eurotunnel segment operates three tunnels of a length of approximately 50 kilometres each under the English Channel, as well as two terminals at Folkestone in the United Kingdom and the Coquelles in France.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Getlink (OTCMKTS:GRPTF)

Receive News & Ratings for Getlink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getlink and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.