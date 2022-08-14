Brokerages Set Getlink SE (OTCMKTS:GRPTF) Target Price at $16.28

Shares of Getlink SE (OTCMKTS:GRPTF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.90.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GRPTF shares. HSBC cut Getlink from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Getlink from €17.00 ($17.35) to €17.50 ($17.86) in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Getlink from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Getlink from €10.50 ($10.71) to €13.00 ($13.27) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Getlink from €15.50 ($15.82) to €19.10 ($19.49) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th.

Getlink Stock Performance

GRPTF opened at $19.56 on Friday. Getlink has a one year low of $14.92 and a one year high of $19.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.37.

About Getlink

Getlink SE engages in the design, finance, construction, and operation of fixed link infrastructure and transport system. The company operates through three segments: Eurotunnel, Europorte, and ElecLink. The Eurotunnel segment operates three tunnels of a length of approximately 50 kilometres each under the English Channel, as well as two terminals at Folkestone in the United Kingdom and the Coquelles in France.

