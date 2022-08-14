Brokerages Set Kellogg (NYSE:K) PT at $70.90

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $71.20.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on K shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $81.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Kellogg from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Kellogg to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Kellogg from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd.

Shares of K opened at $75.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $25.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.43. Kellogg has a 12-month low of $59.54 and a 12-month high of $76.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.05.

Kellogg ( NYSE:K Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 33.77% and a net margin of 10.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. This is a positive change from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Kellogg’s payout ratio is currently 53.58%.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.92, for a total transaction of $9,780,558.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,608,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,855,177,951.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 876,918 shares of company stock valued at $62,188,102 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 272,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,563,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the 1st quarter worth about $1,949,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Kellogg by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 39,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 4,751 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in Kellogg in the 4th quarter valued at about $420,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kellogg by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

