Brokerages Set Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Target Price at $67.18

Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.36.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Olin from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Olin from $81.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Olin from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Olin from $78.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Olin to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

Olin Price Performance

NYSE:OLN opened at $58.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.11, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.34. Olin has a one year low of $43.02 and a one year high of $67.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Olin Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.41%.

In other Olin news, Director C Robert Bunch sold 43,293 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total transaction of $2,814,910.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Olin news, Director C Robert Bunch sold 43,293 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total transaction of $2,814,910.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Valerie A. Peters sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.93, for a total transaction of $351,615.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,962.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,586,576 shares of company stock worth $158,064,019 in the last quarter. 9.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Olin

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLN. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Olin in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Olin in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Olin in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Olin in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Olin in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

About Olin

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

