Brokerages Set Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Target Price at $77.14

Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $77.14.

O has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Capital One Financial restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Realty Income in a report on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet upgraded Realty Income from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Realty Income from $81.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Realty Income from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Realty Income from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Realty Income

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth about $9,295,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Realty Income by 1,117.4% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 28,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 25,822 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in Realty Income by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Realty Income by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 44,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,204,000 after acquiring an additional 13,597 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Realty Income by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 36,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,612,000 after acquiring an additional 13,196 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Trading Up 1.1 %

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

NYSE:O opened at $74.67 on Friday. Realty Income has a 1 year low of $62.28 and a 1 year high of $75.40. The stock has a market cap of $44.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.44, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.51 and a 200-day moving average of $68.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90.

The business also recently declared a aug 22 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a $0.2475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 280.19%.

About Realty Income

(Get Rating)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.