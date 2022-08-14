Burcon NutraScience Co. (NASDAQ:BRCN) Short Interest Up 17.5% in July

Burcon NutraScience Co. (NASDAQ:BRCN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 149,400 shares, an increase of 17.5% from the July 15th total of 127,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group cut Burcon NutraScience to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th.

Get Burcon NutraScience alerts:

Burcon NutraScience Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of BRCN stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.68. The company had a trading volume of 34,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,379. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.71. Burcon NutraScience has a 52 week low of $0.35 and a 52 week high of $2.47.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Burcon NutraScience ( NASDAQ:BRCN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 27th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter. Burcon NutraScience had a negative return on equity of 32.34% and a negative net margin of 6,021.32%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Burcon NutraScience stock. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Burcon NutraScience Co. (NASDAQ:BRCN – Get Rating) by 60.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 129,686 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,653 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.12% of Burcon NutraScience worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 27.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Burcon NutraScience Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Burcon NutraScience Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops plant proteins and ingredients for use in the food and beverage industries in Canada. The company's products include Peazazz, a pea protein for use in dairy alternatives, ready-to-drink beverages, dry blended beverages, bars, baked goods, and meat substitute products; and Peazac and Peazac 850, a pea protein for plant-based meat alternative products, ready-to-mix powders, ready-to-mix beverages, dairy alternatives, and nutrition bars, as well as other applications requiring the most neutral flavor and moderate viscosity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Burcon NutraScience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burcon NutraScience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.