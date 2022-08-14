CA Immobilien Anlagen AG (OTCMKTS:CAIAF) Short Interest Down 14.6% in July

CA Immobilien Anlagen AG (OTCMKTS:CAIAF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a drop of 14.6% from the July 15th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
CA Immobilien Anlagen Price Performance
OTCMKTS:CAIAF remained flat at $32.20 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.04. CA Immobilien Anlagen has a 12-month low of $31.66 and a 12-month high of $33.92.
About CA Immobilien Anlagen
