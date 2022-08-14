Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200,000 shares, a growth of 48.0% from the July 15th total of 810,600 shares. Currently, 7.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 291,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, B. Riley increased their target price on Cadre from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

Get Cadre alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cadre

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Cadre in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cadre during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Cadre by 180.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,752 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Cadre during the first quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cadre during the first quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.42% of the company’s stock.

Cadre Price Performance

Shares of CDRE stock opened at $25.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.19. Cadre has a 52-week low of $14.16 and a 52-week high of $28.49.

Cadre (NYSE:CDRE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $118.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.56 million. Cadre had a positive return on equity of 10.04% and a negative net margin of 1.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Cadre will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cadre Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Cadre’s payout ratio is presently -133.33%.

Cadre Company Profile

Cadre Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes safety and survivability equipment that provides protection to users in hazardous or life-threatening situations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Distribution. It primarily provides body armor product, such as concealable, corrections, and tactical armor under the Safariland and Protech Tactical brands; survival suits, remotely operated vehicles, specialty tools, blast sensors, accessories, and vehicle blast attenuation seats for bomb safety technicians; bomb suits; duty gear, including belts and accessories; and other protective and law enforcement equipment comprising communications gear, forensic and investigation products, firearms cleaning solutions, and crowd control products.

See Also

