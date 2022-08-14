CAE (NYSE:CAE) Price Target Cut to C$36.00

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$42.00 to C$36.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CAE. Bank of America upgraded shares of CAE from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of CAE from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of CAE from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of CAE from C$43.50 to C$37.50 in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of CAE from C$41.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $38.56.

CAE stock opened at $21.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. CAE has a 12 month low of $20.01 and a 12 month high of $34.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.04.

CAE ( NYSE:CAE Get Rating ) (TSE:CAE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The aerospace company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $933.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $936.30 million. CAE had a return on equity of 5.50% and a net margin of 2.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CAE will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAE. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in CAE during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CAE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CAE by 135.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of CAE by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,387 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 983 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of CAE by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,937 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.19% of the company’s stock.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as end to end digitally enabled crew management, training operations solutions, and optimization software.

