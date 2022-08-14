Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 343,800 shares, a decrease of 40.6% from the July 15th total of 578,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 221,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Stock Up 0.1 %

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.79. The company had a trading volume of 238,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,869. Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund has a one year low of $6.49 and a one year high of $10.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.10 and a 200 day moving average of $7.94.

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.78%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000.

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

