Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (TSE:CFW) Director Charles Pellerin Purchases 13,600 Shares

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (TSE:CFW – Get Rating) Director Charles Pellerin purchased 13,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$4.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$61,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 333,500 shares in the company, valued at C$1,517,425.

Charles Pellerin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 5th, Charles Pellerin bought 32,400 shares of Calfrac Well Services stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$4.57 per share, with a total value of C$148,068.00.

Calfrac Well Services Stock Performance

Shares of TSE CFW traded up C$0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$4.65. 9,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,369. Calfrac Well Services Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$2.75 and a twelve month high of C$6.45. The stock has a market capitalization of C$181.62 million and a P/E ratio of -2.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Calfrac Well Services ( TSE:CFW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C($0.18). The company had revenue of C$318.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$316.30 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Calfrac Well Services Ltd. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. ATB Capital increased their price target on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Calfrac Well Services from C$5.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Calfrac Well Services from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Calfrac Well Services from C$5.75 to C$5.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

Calfrac Well Services Company Profile

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well stimulation services, as well as pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

