Calibre Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:CXBMF) Short Interest Update

Calibre Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:CXBMF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 713,500 shares, a decline of 31.1% from the July 15th total of 1,035,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 236,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Calibre Mining Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of CXBMF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,932. Calibre Mining has a 52 week low of $0.64 and a 52 week high of $1.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.98.

Get Calibre Mining alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CXBMF has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Calibre Mining from C$2.10 to C$1.90 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Calibre Mining from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Calibre Mining from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th.

Calibre Mining Company Profile

Calibre Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the El Limon and La Libertad gold mines, the Pavon gold project, and other mineral concessions in Nicaragua, Central America; and the Borosi Gold-Silver-Copper project located in the North Atlantic Autonomous Region of Nicaragua, Central America.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Calibre Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calibre Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.