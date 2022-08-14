Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Grows Position in iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its stake in shares of iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR – Get Rating) by 66.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,286 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in iStar were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of iStar by 98.0% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 49,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 24,352 shares during the period. Burney Co. bought a new position in shares of iStar during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,644,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of iStar by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 18,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iStar by 4.9% during the first quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 147,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,449,000 after acquiring an additional 6,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iStar by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 66,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 10,673 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE STAR opened at $16.45 on Friday. iStar Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.48 and a 12 month high of $27.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.10. The company has a current ratio of 11.41, a quick ratio of 11.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

STAR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded iStar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on iStar from $33.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded iStar from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

iStar Inc (NYSE: STAR) is focused on reinventing the ground lease sector, unlocking value for real estate owners throughout the country by providing modern, more efficient ground leases on all types of properties. As the founder, investment manager and largest shareholder of Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE), the first publicly traded company to focus on modern ground leases, iStar is helping create a logical new approach to the way real estate is owned, and continues to use its historic strengths in finance and net lease to expand this unique platform.

