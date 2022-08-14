Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Has $418,000 Stake in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) by 38.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LAMR. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising in the 4th quarter worth approximately $506,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 12,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,565,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,033,000 after buying an additional 4,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Lamar Advertising alerts:

Lamar Advertising Trading Up 1.1 %

Lamar Advertising stock opened at $105.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.51 and a beta of 1.38. Lamar Advertising has a fifty-two week low of $83.96 and a fifty-two week high of $124.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $93.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Lamar Advertising Increases Dividend

Lamar Advertising ( NASDAQ:LAMR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 23.52% and a return on equity of 37.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 20th were issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. This is a boost from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.90%.

Insider Transactions at Lamar Advertising

In other news, Director Anna Reilly sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total value of $901,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 145,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,158,327.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 14.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LAMR shares. Citigroup upgraded Lamar Advertising from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Lamar Advertising from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

About Lamar Advertising

(Get Rating)

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 352,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.