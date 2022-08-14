Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Invests $438,000 in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,311 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the first quarter worth $28,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the first quarter worth $28,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the first quarter worth $32,000. 87.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TOL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $74.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $82.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $73.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $67.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toll Brothers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.42.

Toll Brothers Stock Up 1.1 %

Toll Brothers stock opened at $50.04 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 5.01. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a one year low of $40.19 and a one year high of $75.61.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The construction company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Toll Brothers Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.03%.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living.

