Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Makes New Investment in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 18,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 154,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,383,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 174,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,165,000 after acquiring an additional 17,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,067,000. 82.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Up 1.3 %

WY stock opened at $36.89 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.97. Weyerhaeuser has a 12 month low of $32.50 and a 12 month high of $43.04. The company has a market cap of $27.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.59.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 23.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is currently 21.95%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Albert Monaco acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.43 per share, for a total transaction of $115,290.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,246 shares in the company, valued at $1,047,063.78. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Featured Stories

