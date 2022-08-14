Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Purchases New Position in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,763 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the first quarter valued at $25,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 83.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 328 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 158.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,021 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Atlas Air Worldwide news, CEO John W. Dietrich sold 39,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.13, for a total value of $3,320,022.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,467,524.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Atlas Air Worldwide Stock Down 0.1 %

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AAWW shares. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com cut Atlas Air Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna downgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.50 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide to $102.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atlas Air Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.13.

Shares of AAWW stock opened at $100.09 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.09. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.70 and a 1-year high of $101.62. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.06. Atlas Air Worldwide had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 10.60%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 16.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlas Air Worldwide Company Profile

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through two segments, Airline Operations and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

