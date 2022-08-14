Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Purchases Shares of 7,800 Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,800 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC owned about 0.06% of Eagle Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 26,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 43,394 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 4,476 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,064 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 4,507 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 96.4% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 36,622 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 17,978 shares during the period. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 18,604 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EGRX opened at $35.79 on Friday. Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.72 and a 12 month high of $58.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $475.29 million, a P/E ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.75.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Profile

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates to treat diseases of the central nervous system or metabolic critical care, and oncology in the United States. The company offers Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; and Belrapzo and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

