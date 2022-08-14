Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Takes $384,000 Position in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 25,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Wabash National at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Wabash National by 19.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,699,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,917,000 after buying an additional 277,390 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Wabash National by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,157,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,585,000 after acquiring an additional 12,628 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Wabash National by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 924,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,053,000 after acquiring an additional 55,020 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Wabash National by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 775,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,131,000 after acquiring an additional 101,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Wabash National in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,553,000. 99.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wabash National alerts:

Wabash National Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of WNC opened at $18.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.63. Wabash National Co. has a 52 week low of $12.23 and a 52 week high of $21.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $905.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.49 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.45 and a 200-day moving average of $15.48.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wabash National ( NYSE:WNC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $642.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $619.30 million. Wabash National had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 0.94%. Wabash National’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wabash National Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Wabash National news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 7,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.83, for a total value of $142,390.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 451,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,042,988.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 39,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $678,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 459,079 shares in the company, valued at $7,804,343. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 7,986 shares of Wabash National stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.83, for a total value of $142,390.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 451,093 shares in the company, valued at $8,042,988.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WNC. StockNews.com raised shares of Wabash National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Wabash National from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

About Wabash National

(Get Rating)

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes engineered solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment provides dry van and platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies; van bodies for dry-freight transportation; cutaway van bodies for commercial applications; service bodies; insulated van bodies; stake bodies; refrigerated truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wabash National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wabash National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.