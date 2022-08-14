Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Takes $421,000 Position in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,641,358 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,568,000 after purchasing an additional 37,050 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 159,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,320,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 18,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 6,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. 94.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ABM Industries Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE ABM opened at $47.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.07. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 52-week low of $38.08 and a 52-week high of $54.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.91.

ABM Industries Dividend Announcement

ABM Industries ( NYSE:ABM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. ABM Industries had a net margin of 2.06% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th were given a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is presently 36.62%.

Insider Activity at ABM Industries

In related news, EVP Joshua H. Feinberg bought 6,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.16 per share, for a total transaction of $247,882.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,468,959.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of ABM Industries from $62.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of ABM Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of ABM Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.67.

About ABM Industries

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

