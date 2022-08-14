Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Trims Stake in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lessened its position in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) by 55.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,650 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FLS. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Flowserve in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Flowserve in the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. Hyman Charles D purchased a new position in Flowserve during the 1st quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Flowserve during the fourth quarter worth about $241,000. 97.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Flowserve stock opened at $35.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.21, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Flowserve Co. has a 12 month low of $26.84 and a 12 month high of $40.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.97.

Flowserve ( NYSE:FLS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $882.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.53 million. Flowserve had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 2.74%. Flowserve’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Flowserve Co. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Flowserve from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Flowserve to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Flowserve from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Flowserve from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.13.

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD). The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines.

