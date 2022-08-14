Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (TSE:GOOS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (TSE:GOOS – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$36.50.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Canada Goose from C$47.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Canada Goose to C$38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Canada Goose from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Canada Goose to C$27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Canada Goose from C$30.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th.

Get Canada Goose alerts:

Canada Goose Price Performance

Canada Goose stock opened at C$29.03 on Friday. Canada Goose has a 52 week low of C$21.75 and a 52 week high of C$67.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$24.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$28.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.06. The stock has a market cap of C$3.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.99.

Canada Goose Company Profile

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Canada Goose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Goose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.