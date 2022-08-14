Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.25-$1.49 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.02 billion-$1.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.00 billion. Canada Goose also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $0.02-$0.11 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on GOOS. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Canada Goose from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Canada Goose from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Canada Goose from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Canada Goose from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Canada Goose from C$49.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canada Goose presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $34.20.

NYSE:GOOS traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.72. 1,397,917 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,086,488. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.63. Canada Goose has a fifty-two week low of $16.65 and a fifty-two week high of $53.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 34.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.57.

Canada Goose ( NYSE:GOOS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Canada Goose had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 25.25%. The firm had revenue of $223.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.46 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. Canada Goose’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Canada Goose will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Canada Goose in the first quarter valued at $286,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Canada Goose by 8.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Canada Goose in the first quarter valued at $949,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 928.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 33,737 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Canada Goose during the first quarter worth about $1,061,000. 42.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

