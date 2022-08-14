Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.60-$1.90 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.63. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.30-$1.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.31 billion. Canada Goose also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.02-$0.14 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Canada Goose from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Cowen decreased their target price on Canada Goose from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Canada Goose from C$45.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. TD Securities upped their target price on Canada Goose from C$49.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Canada Goose from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $34.20.

NYSE GOOS traded up $0.65 on Friday, hitting $22.72. 1,397,917 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,086,488. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.18 and a 200-day moving average of $22.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Canada Goose has a 52 week low of $16.65 and a 52 week high of $53.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.57.

Canada Goose ( NYSE:GOOS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 25.25% and a net margin of 8.13%. The firm had revenue of $223.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Canada Goose will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 465,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Canada Goose in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,894,000. PDT Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 95,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after acquiring an additional 4,575 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 84,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 17,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 117.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 110,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after acquiring an additional 59,632 shares during the last quarter. 42.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

