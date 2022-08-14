Cancom SE (OTCMKTS:CCCMF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Cancom SE (OTCMKTS:CCCMF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 128,000 shares, a growth of 34.6% from the July 15th total of 95,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Cancom Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CCCMF remained flat at $66.12 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.12. Cancom has a 1 year low of $65.59 and a 1 year high of $66.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Cancom from €58.00 ($59.18) to €52.00 ($53.06) in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Cancom Company Profile

CANCOM SE, together with its subsidiaries, offers information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions. The Cloud Solutions segment provides cloud and shared managed services, including project-related cloud hardware, software, and services.

