Cannell & Co. Sells 1,000 Shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

Cannell & Co. lessened its stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Cannell & Co.’s holdings in Simply Good Foods were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 200.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,737,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158,956 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,324,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,339,000 after purchasing an additional 373,500 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 885,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,824,000 after purchasing an additional 231,414 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 236.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 266,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,089,000 after purchasing an additional 187,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $6,864,000. Institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Simply Good Foods Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of SMPL opened at $34.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 35.23 and a beta of 0.80. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 12 month low of $31.77 and a 12 month high of $45.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Simply Good Foods ( NASDAQ:SMPL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $316.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.88 million. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 8.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

SMPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens raised Simply Good Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $44.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, June 27th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Simply Good Foods in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Simply Good Foods has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.44.

Simply Good Foods Profile

(Get Rating)

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

Featured Articles

