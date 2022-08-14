Cannell & Co. Trims Holdings in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Cannell & Co. reduced its position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) by 48.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,850 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the quarter. Cannell & Co.’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 232.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 658 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 330.3% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 667 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth $62,000. 68.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CNQ shares. Bank of America raised shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$111.00 to C$115.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.79.

Canadian Natural Resources Trading Up 0.8 %

Canadian Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Shares of CNQ stock opened at $56.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $63.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.39, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.50. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 1-year low of $29.53 and a 1-year high of $70.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.5822 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $2.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 31.10%.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

