Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Buys 9,314 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank increased its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 61,515 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,314 shares during the period. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $5,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 141.4% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 2,660.0% during the 1st quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 276 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $88.31 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.69. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $68.39 and a one year high of $120.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.33 billion, a PE ratio of 24.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.95.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.03% and a negative return on equity of 47.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Starbucks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.92.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also

