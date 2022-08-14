Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Cuts Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank reduced its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,997 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 339 shares during the period. McDonald’s comprises 1.0% of Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $9,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 68.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $262.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $192.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $251.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $248.05. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $217.68 and a 1-year high of $271.15.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.77% and a negative return on equity of 129.90%. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 67.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on MCD. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $273.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $289.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McDonald’s news, Chairman Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.02, for a total transaction of $1,188,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.02, for a total value of $1,188,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 5,320 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $1,409,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,889,715. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,191 shares of company stock worth $5,250,365. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

