Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 37,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,097 shares during the period. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $3,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 101,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,873,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in WEC Energy Group by 5.7% during the first quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 6.3% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 60,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,049,000 after buying an additional 3,571 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the first quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the first quarter worth about $475,000. 73.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on WEC. Mizuho cut their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Bank of America upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on WEC Energy Group from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.50.

WEC Energy Group Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:WEC opened at $105.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.84 and a 12 month high of $108.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $99.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.86. The company has a market cap of $33.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.28.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.12. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.7275 dividend. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is currently 67.21%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.21, for a total value of $78,907.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,346,498.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.21, for a total transaction of $78,907.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,346,498.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Molly A. Mulroy sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total transaction of $578,088.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,842 shares in the company, valued at $190,149.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,496 shares of company stock valued at $5,053,510 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Recommended Stories

