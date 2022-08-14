Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Has $8.13 Million Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank cut its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,950 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 291 shares during the period. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $8,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth $4,478,185,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,559,868 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $22,877,432,000 after purchasing an additional 869,827 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2,853.0% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 861,798 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $432,746,000 after purchasing an additional 832,614 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,342,468 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $9,713,058,000 after purchasing an additional 790,219 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,037,257 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,027,849,000 after purchasing an additional 592,648 shares during the period. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UNH. Cowen boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $512.00 to $596.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $613.00 to $612.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut UnitedHealth Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $561.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $585.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 2.0 %

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Frederick William Mcnabb III bought 89 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $504.32 per share, for a total transaction of $44,884.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,259 shares in the company, valued at $5,678,138.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Andrew Witty sold 11,376 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.90, for a total value of $6,005,390.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,559 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $40,415,496.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 130,144 shares of company stock worth $69,269,555. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $543.70 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $383.12 and a 12 month high of $553.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $508.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.39, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $510.74 and a 200-day moving average of $502.40.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $80.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.68 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.45% and a net margin of 5.95%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 20th were paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.46%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Featured Articles

