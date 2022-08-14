Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Invests $1.95 Million in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,762 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,949,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VRSN. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in VeriSign by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,102,520 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,564,222,000 after buying an additional 1,003,179 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in VeriSign in the 4th quarter valued at $228,496,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in VeriSign by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,470,687 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $373,289,000 after purchasing an additional 308,504 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in VeriSign by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,694,736 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $599,472,000 after purchasing an additional 208,321 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in VeriSign by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,029,345 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,022,728,000 after purchasing an additional 164,266 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VRSN opened at $202.09 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $177.49 and a 200-day moving average of $193.62. The company has a market capitalization of $21.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.53 and a beta of 1.00. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.25 and a 52 week high of $257.03.

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The information services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $351.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.77 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 59.09% and a negative return on equity of 47.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of VeriSign from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $260.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th.

In related news, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 685 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.80, for a total transaction of $127,958.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,931,265.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

