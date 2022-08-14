Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Sells 3,139 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank cut its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,364 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 3,139 shares during the quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Capital One Financial Corp grew its position in Intel by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital One Financial Corp now owns 15,773 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its position in Intel by 1.8% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 12,353 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Intel by 0.6% during the first quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,917 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC grew its position in Intel by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 22,566 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Intel by 2.7% during the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,306 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. 62.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of INTC opened at $36.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $148.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.62. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $34.40 and a 1-year high of $56.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.41). Intel had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 26.03%. The business had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.26%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on INTC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $30.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Intel from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Intel to a “negative” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.83.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

