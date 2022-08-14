Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Sells 374 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank lessened its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,647 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 374 shares during the period. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $4,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $827,082,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 18,437,205 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,399,753,000 after buying an additional 3,253,468 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,000,588 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,720,125,000 after buying an additional 2,057,821 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,132,376 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,224,770,000 after buying an additional 1,468,842 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 32.2% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 4,824,957 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $296,447,000 after buying an additional 1,174,685 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX Companies Price Performance

NYSE TJX opened at $65.47 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.69 and a 52 week high of $77.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.81, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.18.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $11.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.58 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 61.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 42.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TJX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Gordon Haskett cut shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of TJX Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $81.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 46,997 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total transaction of $2,925,563.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,481,905.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other TJX Companies news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 35,827 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total transaction of $2,186,880.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 160,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,821,274.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Richard Sherr sold 46,997 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total transaction of $2,925,563.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,481,905.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 112,824 shares of company stock valued at $6,973,343. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TJX Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.